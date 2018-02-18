Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Robert Eacock died in hospital from a single stab wound

A man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder following a fatal stabbing in a city centre.

Robert Eacock, 33, died in hospital from a single wound on 29 January - a day after the attack on Commercial Street, Hereford.

Artaf Hussain, 31, of Slater Street, Tipton, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Hereford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Eacock's sister Hayley Hayman said her brother would be "missed so much".

Anthony Boyd, 22, of Willenhall, West Midlands, is due before Worcester Crown Court next month charged with Mr Eacock's murder.