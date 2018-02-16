Image caption According to The Press Association, the footage is said to have been recorded at HMP Hewell in Worcestershire.

Security footage of prison officers being repeatedly punched by an inmate has been posted on a Facebook page.

The Prison Service said it was urgently working to remove the film, which shows a guard being knocked to the ground in March last year.

The minute-long clip was posted on a Facebook community forum on Wednesday night.

According to The Press Association, the footage is said to have been recorded at HMP Hewell in Worcestershire.

The footage shows an inmate throwing multiple punches at staff before being restrained.

By Friday evening, it had been viewed about 100,000 times. The post says the footage is from HMP Birmingham - a claim denied by security firm G4S which runs that site.

In a statement, the Prison Service, which did not identify the jail where the incident occurred, said: "We do not tolerate any violence against staff, and referred this to the police as soon as it happened.

"The offender involved was stripped of his privileges and we are urgently working to remove the content from social media."