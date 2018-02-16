Daniel Bebb-Jones jailed for 'suicide vest' scare
A man who wore a fake suicide vest loaded with nails whilst wielding knives and axes outside a Territorial Army base has been jailed.
Daniel Bebb-Jones, 23, was tasered in a face-off with police outside the reserve centre in Kidderminster.
Prosecutors said his motive for the offence in June was "unclear".
Bebb-Jones was jailed for 18 months at Worcester Crown Court after he admitted carrying two throwing knives, a hunting knife and an axe.
He had pleaded guilty to three counts of having bladed articles.
Prosecutor Martin Lindhop said Bebb-Jones "caused fear and distress" by carrying the weapons "at a time of heightened national security".