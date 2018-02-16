Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Robert Eacock died in hospital after a stabbing on Commercial Street in Hereford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder over a fatal city centre stabbing.

West Mercia Police said Robert Eacock, 33, died in hospital from a single wound on 29 January - a day after a stabbing on Commercial Street, Hereford.

The arrested man - a 31-year-old from Dudley - was detained on Thursday evening.

The force said on Friday he remained in police custody.

Another man, Anthony Boyd, 22, of Willenhall, West Midlands, is due before Worcester Crown Court in March charged with Mr Eacock's murder.