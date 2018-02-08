Image caption Police raided residential and business properties

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of child sexual exploitation and drug trafficking during dawn raids in Worcester.

The men, aged between 19 and 25-years-old, were arrested in the south east area of the city and remain in police custody.

Police executed warrants to raid a total of seven residential properties and three business premises.

All of the arrested men are from Worcester.

They are:

• A 19-year-old arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply

• A 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of rape of a female aged 16 or over and assault

• A 23-year-old arrested on suspicion of rape of a female aged 16 or over; conspiring to facilitate sexual exploitation of a child; facilitating the travel of another person with a view to sexual exploitation and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent

• A 24-year-old arrested on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate sexual exploitation of a child and facilitating the travel of another person with a view to sexual exploitation

• A 25-year-old arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a female aged 13 or over; conspiring to facilitate sexual exploitation of a child and facilitating the travel of another person with a view to sexual exploitation

• A 25-year-old arrested on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate sexual exploitation of a child; facilitating the travel of another person with a view to sexual exploitation, coercive behaviour and assault