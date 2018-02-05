Image copyright Other Image caption The jury took less than two hours to find Sudip Sarker guilty of fraud by false representation

A surgeon who lied about the number of operations he had carried out to get a lucrative job has been jailed for six years.

Sudip Sarker, 48, told interviewers in 2011 he had conducted 85 keyhole procedures, 51 of them solo - the true figure was just six.

He was appointed to a £74,000 job at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, but immediately struggled.

Sarker, of Botany Road in Broadstairs, Kent, was convicted of fraud.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust has previously said he had worked at the trust for 14 months, until his suspension in October 2012, which led to his later dismissal.

He previously worked at the Royal Free Hospital and Whittington Hospital, London.

Last week the jury at Worcester Crown Court took less than two hours to find him guilty of fraud by false representation.