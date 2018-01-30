Image caption The man died in hospital several hours after he was stabbed in Hereford city centre

A man has died after being stabbed in Hereford.

The man, in his 30s, was attacked on Commercial Street in the city centre on Monday afternoon. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

West Mercia Police said it has now started a murder investigation.

Four people were arrested over the death on Monday. Three have been released while inquiries continue and one without charge. A man has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Supt Sue Thomas has urged anyone with information to contact the force.

"These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this time. I would strongly urge anyone with information to contact police," she said.

"A cordon remains in place around where the incident happened and there will be a heavy police presence in the area."