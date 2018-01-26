Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Robert Sampson was stabbed on 16 November in Norton, Worcestershire

A man has denied murdering a 63-year-old who was stabbed in the street.

Robert Sampson died in hospital after suffering head and stab injuries when he was attacked on Crookbarrow Road, in Norton, Worcestershire, on 16 November.

Daryl Sampson, 28, of Broomhall Cottages, Worcester, appeared at the city's Crown court on Friday where he entered a not guilty plea.

The case has now been adjourned for trial on 30 April.

Following his death, Mr Sampson's wife Deborah said she would love her husband, a man who "who would always put others first", forever.

She said: "He was a brilliant dad, son, brother and husband."

Amy Taylor, Mr Sampson's stepdaughter, added: "Rob took on the role of being my dad for the past 14 years and without his love, support and guidance I wouldn't be the person I am now."