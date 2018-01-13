Hereford & Worcester

Hereford murder: Woman killed is named by police

  • 13 January 2018
Image caption The woman was found at about 22:20 GMT on Tuesday

Police investigating the murder of a woman in Hereford have named her.

Julie Clark, 59, was found in a house in Highmore Street on Tuesday night. A post-mortem examination has revealed she died from stab wounds.

A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after he was hit by a van on Roman Road earlier on Tuesday remains in hospital.

West Mercia Police said specialist officers were continuing to support Ms Clark's family and friends.

