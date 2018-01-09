Image copyright Google Image caption Outpatient services are still available at the hospital

A hospital has closed its wards to visitors due to the spread of a virus.

Leominster Community hospital, in Herefordshire, made the move as a preventive measure to stop the spread of norovirus.

The bug, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea, has already affected 10 patients, the hospital said. Outpatient services are still available though.

Wye Valley NHS Trust said it hoped visitors would be allowed in the hospital by the weekend.

Visitors with suspected norovirus are asked not to visit other areas of the building or any hospital in the county, until they have been free of symptoms for 48 hours.