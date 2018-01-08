Hereford & Worcester

Light aircraft crashes in field near Overbury

  • 8 January 2018
Scene of crash
Image caption The aircraft crashed on the way to Gloucestershire Airport

A light aircraft has crashed in a field in Worcestershire.

The single-engine aircraft heading for Gloucestershire Airport came down at Bredon Hill near the village of Overbury.

The airport said air traffic control lost contact with a light aircraft at about 12:40 GMT and "alerting action was taken with the appropriate agencies".

Eyewitnesses described seeing the aircraft in a tree.

Two ambulances and two paramedic officers were at the scene, along with Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been informed.

Details about any casualties would be issued as they became available, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

