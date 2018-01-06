Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Ms Fox, pictured here in CCTV images, was by her carer on 22 December

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in her bungalow.

Julie Fox, 51, was found on 27 December at her home on Carnforth Drive, Worcester, after a neighbour reported a smell of gas.

West Mercia Police previously said Ms Fox died from a head injury.

Adrian Jenkins, 43, of Carnforth Drive, was charged on Friday evening in connection with the death and will appear before magistrates on Saturday.

Ms Fox, who had restricted mobility, was well known in Worcester for travelling on her electric mobility scooter, often with her dog in the basket on the front.