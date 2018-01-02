Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Police are searching for Julie Fox's pink bag, which she had in the days leading up to her death

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Worcester woman who was often seen on her mobility scooter in the city.

The body of Julie Fox, 51, was found on 27 December in her bungalow on Carnforth Drive. Post-mortem tests found she died of a head injury.

The last known sighting of Ms Fox was by her carer on 22 December.

Police are still trying to find her pink handbag, which was missing from her home.

The investigation by West Mercia Police is continuing. Detectives are appealing for information.

Image caption Ms Fox was found in her bungalow on Carnforth Drive

Ms Fox was well known in Worcester for travelling on her electric mobility scooter, often with her dog in the basket on the front.

She had restricted mobility and sometimes left her front door unlocked.

There were no signs of a break-in at her home.

When her body was discovered the gas rings were on, West Mercia Police has said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.