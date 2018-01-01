Hereford & Worcester

Man arrested after woman dies at property in Bromsgrove

  • 1 January 2018

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found.

The discovery was made at a property in Cloverdale, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, when police were called out shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve.

The woman, who is thought to have had a knife injury, was declared dead at the scene.

The 49-year-old man was arrested at the property. Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

