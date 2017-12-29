Image copyright Daniel Mordzinski/ BBC Image caption Peter Florence and Revel Guest have both been honoured

Two names from the world of arts who oversee one of the UK's biggest literary festivals have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Revel Guest, who chairs the Hay Festival of Literature, and Peter Florence, who helped found the festival, have been appointed an OBE and a CBE respectively.

Mr Florence's family began the festival in the Welsh town in 1988.

The event has attracted names including Bill Clinton and Paul McCartney.

Image copyright Joseph Albert Hainey Image caption Peter Florence's family began the first festival in Hay in 1988

Mrs Guest, from Whitney-on-Wye, a relative of Winston Churchill's, was a successful producer in TV and film before being invited to chair the festival.

She was Panorama's first female producer in the 1960s and in 1968 she founded Transatlantic Films and was instrumental in getting the Oscar-contender War Horse made into a film by Steven Spielberg.

She said she was delighted with the honour she had received.

Other recipients of honours from the Hereford and Worcester region include: