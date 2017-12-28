Image copyright Google Image caption A woman aged in her 50s was found dead at an address on Carnforth Drive

The death of a woman in Worcester is being treated as "suspicious" by police.

Emergency services were called to an address on Carnforth Drive shortly before 18:50 GMT on Wednesday.

The woman, who was aged in her 50s, was found dead at the scene, the force said. Her next of kin have been informed.

West Mercia Police said a "thorough investigation" is under way and post-mortem tests are due to take place.

Det Insp Mark Roberts said: "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained and is believed to be suspicious.

"Officers remain at the scene of the property and we are currently exploring a number of lines of enquiry."

He made an appeal for witnesses to contact the force.