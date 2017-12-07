Image copyright PA Image caption The 21-year-old was charged by police last month

Worcestershire county cricketer Alex Hepburn has appeared in court accused of raping a woman.

The 21-year-old Australian is facing two counts relating to an alleged offence in Worcester on 1 April.

He was told magistrates could not deal with the case and was released on unconditional bail to appear at the city's crown court on 4 January.

His club, which has suspended the all-rounder on full pay, said it would not comment further on proceedings.

Worcestershire also confirmed it was dealing with a disciplinary matter involving director of cricket Steve Rhodes, which relates solely to his role at the club.

"The matter is ongoing so at this time there will be no further comment," the club statement added.

Midlands Live: Independent inquiry into jailed surgeon Ian Paterson; Senior police officer in court over Official Secrets Act