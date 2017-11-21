From the section

Image copyright Unknown Image caption The charges follow an investigation into historic abuse at the school

Two 86-year-old men have appeared in court charged over historic abuse at a boys' school in Worcestershire.

David Burns, of Kings Grove, Cambridge, faces 30 charges including assault, neglect and abandonment of a child in the 1960s and 70s.

Vincent Rochford, of King's Grove, Longniddry, East Lothian, faces two charges of assault.

Both were granted unconditional bail and will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 19 December.

The school in question, St Gilbert's in Hartlebury, no longer exists.

St Gilbert's was run by a religious order under the governance of the Home Office and received schoolboys as young as 11 when they were convicted of petty misdemeanours.