Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The puppy was found on a pillow in a park

An injured puppy dumped in a children's playground was found dying on a pillow.

The dog, thought to be about eight weeks old, was discovered on 8 November by a member of the public in a park in Littleton, near Evesham.

The female Chihuahua-Jack Russell cross was taken to a veterinary surgery where she was put down due to her injuries.

She had a broken leg and bruising to her abdomen, according to the RSPCA which has launched an investigation to find those responsible.

Insp Thea Kerrison of the charity said: "Sadly she had no microchip so we don't know who owned her or where she has come from.

"She was so cold, her temperature was reading 33 degrees, when the normal range is 37.5 - 39 degrees.

"We have launched an investigation and I'd be keen to hear from anyone who may know where this little puppy came from or who saw anything suspicious in the area."