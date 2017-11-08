Image copyright PA Image caption Mark Garnier has said the allegations, which he has not denied, do not amount to harassment

A government minister alleged to have asked his secretary to buy sex toys has apologised for the "situation".

Mark Garnier, MP for Wyre Forest, is under investigation following reports he asked his then secretary, Caroline Edmonson, to buy sex toys in 2010 and called her "sugar tits".

The international trade minister told the Kidderminster Shuttle the events were reported "outside the context".

He has not denied the claims, but said it does not amount to harassment.

"It is right that the public expect high standards of behaviour from their elected representatives, and I apologise to my constituents that this situation has occurred," Mr Garnier told the Kidderminster Shuttle.

"The events of 2010 concerning myself and a former member of staff have been reported outside the context and circumstances in which they occurred.

"At the time we were friends, and I want to be clear that I did not force or pressure her into doing anything."