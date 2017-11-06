Image copyright Google Image caption Parking charges of £1 for up to an hour apply on Broad Street and elsewhere

Parking charges have come into force after pay-and-display machines were installed on some of the streets in Hereford city centre.

Some traders feel the changes will have a negative impact on their businesses.

But Herefordshire Council said they would encourage increased walking, cycling and bus use and protect the city's unique features.

Meters have been put on roads including Broad Street and St Owen Street.

The Hereford Deli said it thought "nobody's going to pull in and have a take-out coffee or a take-out sandwich" from the shop and therefore it would "lose customers".

But Barry Durkin, councillor with responsibility for transport and roads, said the authority would consult local businesses about how the new charges affected them.

He said: "We didn't start with 'we are going to introduce parking charges'.

'Consider our position'

"We had the idea. Then we went out for consultation and well over 100 people contributed to this and we then made a decision.

"If it can be demonstrated that it's not working, then yes we will consider our position."

Parking charges of 50p for up to half an hour and £1 for up to an hour apply on Aubrey Street; Bridge Street; Broad Street; Gaol Street; Harrison Street; King Street; St John Street; and St Owen Street.

The council said disabled badge holders would continue to be able to park for free while displaying their badge.