A woman has died following a kitchen fire at a bungalow in Hereford.

The blaze broke out on Monday evening at a property in Panson Place and three fire engines were sent to the scene.

When crews arrived the fire was out. An elderly woman at the property later died, Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said.

Group Commander Martin Lown said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the blaze, which is not being treated as suspicious.