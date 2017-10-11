Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Ministry of Justice confirmed an "ongoing incident"

A disturbance has broken out at a high-security prison in Worcestershire.

A source told the BBC that prison staff at HMP Long Lartin have retreated from E wing after inmates became violent and caused damage.

The Ministry of Justice said: "We are currently managing an ongoing incident at HMP Long Lartin.

"We are absolutely clear that offenders who behave in this way will be punished and face spending extra time behind bars."