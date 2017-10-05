Image copyright Unknown Image caption Two men have been summoned to court following an investigation into historic abuse at the school

Two men will appear in court charged over historic abuse at a boys' school in Worcestershire.

Michael Burns, 86, from Cambridge, faces nearly 30 charges of sex offences against 18 boys in the 1960s and 70s.

Simon Rochford, also 86, from Longniddry, East Lothian, is accused of assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting or abandoning a boy in the 1960s.

The school in question, St Gilbert's in Hartlebury, no longer exists.

The men have been summoned to Birmingham Magistrates Court on 16 October following a lengthy police investigation into allegations of historic abuse.

St Gilbert's was run by a religious order under the governance of the Home Office and received schoolboys as young as 11 when they were convicted of petty misdemeanours.