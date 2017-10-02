Image copyright Severn Trent Image caption Two pick-up points are stocked with 160,000 litres of water

Contamination fears over tap water mean people in about 2,000 properties continue to be unable to drink from their supply.

A primary school said it would be closed on Monday following Severn Trent's announcement on Friday that floodwater got into a burst pipe in a field in Tenbury Wells.

Free bottled water has been available to residents over the weekend.

Anyone who has drunk tap water and become ill is advised to contact a GP.

Severn Trent said it was only their customers affected and not postcodes supplied by Welsh Water. The issue - which has entered its fourth day - affects the postcode areas WR15 8 and SY8 4AU.

Image caption Residents have been collecting water at designated sites

According to Severn Trent, water can be used for bathing, showering and flushing the toilet, but cannot be used for drinking, preparing food and brushing teeth.

It said the affected pipe had been disinfected and repaired, with tests carried out on water samples.

A spokesperson has apologised for the inconvenience and said the ban was a precautionary measure.

Image caption Residents have been unable to use their water since Friday night

Tenbury Primary School said on its website it would be closed on Monday. Tenbury High School will be open.

About 160,000 litres of bottled water are available from the car parks of Tenbury Community Hospital and Tenbury Swimming Pool.