Image caption Residents have been collecting water at designated sites

Up to 2,000 homes and businesses in Worcestershire are being warned not to drink their tap water over contamination fears.

Severn Trent said a small amount of floodwater got into a burst pipe in a field in Tenbury Wells on Friday.

While tests are under way and the pipe disinfected, residents have been urged not to use it for drinking, cooking or cleaning teeth for at least two days.

Free bottled water is being given out at two sites in the county.

Sarah-Jane O'Kane, from Severn Trent Water, apologised to residents and said they understood how "ridiculously difficult" it would be for people over the weekend.

'Sorry for inconvenience'

The postcode areas affected are WR15 8 and SY8 4AU. Severn Trent said the ban was a precautionary measure.

Some customers are also having intermittent supply problems.

Free bottled water is available to collect from the car parks of Tenbury Community Hospital and Tenbury Swimming Pool.

In a statement, the company said: "We're really sorry for the inconvenience this will cause and we'll be working around the clock to get the issue resolved as quickly as possible.

"However, we need to be absolutely sure that your water is great quality and so it may take us a couple of days before we can be absolutely sure."

If anyone has drunk the water and feels unwell they are advised to contact their GP.