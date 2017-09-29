Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Thawe was acquitted after a three day trial at Redditch Magistrates Court

A TV builder has been cleared of assaulting two police officers after a row with his wife outside a McDonald's.

Huntley Thawe, 48, has also been cleared of threatening behaviour and obstructing a police officer.

Mr Thawe appeared in Channel 4's The Renovation Game and said he plans to take legal action against West Mercia Police after his acquittal by magistrates in Redditch.

The force confirmed it had received a formal complaint.

See more stories from Hereford and Worcester here

A video of the altercation showed one officer wielding a baton as they detained Mr Thawe, of Elmley Close in Kidderminster, in Redditich.

Mr Thawe's solicitor Sarah Magill said the two officers had acted "entirely outside of their lawful duties" during the arrest.

"He [Mr Thawe] and his children were inside the van and he was being attacked from outside of it," she said.

West Mercia Police said it acknowledged the findings of the court and confirmed it has received a formal complaint against the two officers involved.