The crash happened at the junction between the A438 and A417 in Ledbury

A seven-year-old boy has died in hospital after the car he was in was involved in a crash.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene after two cars collided at 23:20 BST on Sunday on the A438 between Trumpet and Ledbury, Herefordshire.

The boy was one of three children and two adults taken to hospital after the crash. The other patients remain in a serious condition in hospital.

The crash involved a black Honda Civic and a silver VW Tiguan at a junction.

Five people, a two-year-old girl, two boys aged five and seven, a 38-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were travelling in the VW Tiguan at the time of the crash.

The two-year-old girl was found unconscious after being pulled from the car by a lorry driver who stopped to help.

She was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with the two boys.

The woman was taken to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with the man, believed to be the driver.

A man in his 20s, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was driving alone in the Honda Civic.

West Mercia Police are appealing for any information in relation to the crash.