Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Andrew Owen's family said he was a keen fisherman and "devoted son, father, nephew, cousin and friend"

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a "devoted" father who was stabbed to death.

Andrew Owen, 45, was found when police were called to Cherry Close, Bewdley, over reports of a disturbance just before 23:30 BST on Sunday.

Shaun William Dewey, 30, of Cherry Close, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to appear on 6 November.

He has also been charged with grievous bodily harm of a 53-year-old man.

Mr Owen, also of Bewdley, was discovered with fatal knife wounds to his neck and abdomen.

His family said he was "a devoted son, father, nephew, cousin and friend who was much loved by many".

More stories about Herefordshire and Worcestershire