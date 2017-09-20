Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Andrew Owen's family said he was a keen fisherman and "devoted son, father, nephew, cousin and friend"

A man has been charged with murder after a "devoted" father was found stabbed.

Andrew Owen, 45, was found when police were called to Cherry Close, Bewdley, over reports of a disturbance just before 23:30 BST on Sunday.

Shaun William Dewey, 30, from Cherry Close, has also been charged with grievous bodily harm of a 53-year-old man during the same incident on Sunday.

He was due at Redditch Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Mr Owen, also of Bewdley, was discovered with fatal knife wounds to his neck and abdomen.

In a statement released by police, his family said he was "a devoted son, father, nephew, cousin and friend who was much loved by many".

They said: "Family meant such a lot to him and he was a loving and proud father. He was so kind hearted and would go out of his way for anyone and everyone.

"Known as a hard worker, he was a very keen fisherman and loved to spend his spare time fishing. His loss leaves a huge gap in our lives and he will be dearly missed."