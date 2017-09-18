Image caption Police said a 45-year-old man was found with knife wounds at a property in Cherry Close, Bewdley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another was found stabbed to death, police said.

West Mercia Police said officers attended an address in Cherry Close, Bewdley, Worcestershire, after receiving reports of a disturbance just before 23:30 BST on Sunday.

A 45-year old man was found with fatal knife wounds to his neck and abdomen.

The force said 30-year-old man from Bewdley has been arrested and is currently in custody.

