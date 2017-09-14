Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Police said Henry Jones showed a "lack of remorse" during the trial

A man who "lied to the end" over the death of his housemate has been sentenced for murder.

Henry Jones, 23, claimed Mark Beresford had fallen over and injured his head at their home in Kidderminster.

Hospital staff raised concerns about Mr Beresford's head injuries and a murder inquiry was launched.

Jones, who moved to Stourport-on-Severn denied murder but was found guilty. He was given life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years.

Det Ch Insp Leighton Harding said: "It was shown throughout the course of the trial that Jones lied right to the end. However the jury rejected that he acted in self defence."

Jones was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday.

See more stories from Hereford and Worcester

Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics were called to a house on Offmore Road, Kidderminster, in March

Jones was charged with murder on 28 March, four days after Mr Beresford died in hospital from serious head injuries.

Jones, since living at an address on Michaels Close in Stourport-on-Severn, claimed the injuries were sustained when Mr Beresford, 55, fell in the kitchen of their shared home on Offmore Road.

He later claimed to have acted in self defence.