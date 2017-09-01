M5 accident: Seven hurt in seven-car pile-up

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Delays of about one hour are expected after the crash

Seven people were hurt when seven vehicles collided on the M5 northbound, causing queues of up to 20 miles.

Six cars and a lorry were involved in the crash, which happened just past Strensham Services in Worcestershire between junctions 7 and 8.

The injured, including a toddler and a young boy, were taken to Worcester Royal Hospital by ambulance.

Two lanes have been closed with queues as far as Junction 10 for Tewkesbury, with delays of one hour.

The toddler received facial injuries and the young boy hurt his foot, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Two teenage girls were also hurt, a man and a woman in their 20s and another woman in her 50s.