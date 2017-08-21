Granddad kidney transplant girl, 3, can 'start life'

Image copyright Michelle Powell Image caption Penny Powell was not expected to live beyond the age of five without a kidney transplant

A three-year-old girl can "start her life" after receiving a kidney donated by her grandfather.

Penny Powell was born with abnormal kidneys, chronic lung disease and two holes in her heart, and her parents were told she wouldn't live beyond the age of five without a new kidney

John Powell, from Evesham, donated one of his kidneys as neither of Penny's parents was a suitable donor.

Mr Powell said Penny's new kidney has made a "complete difference".

Penny underwent the operation at Birmingham Children's Hospital on 21 June.

After six weeks recovering in hospital she is now home and well.

Her mother Michelle Powell, from Sutton Coldfield, said she's "a different child".

Penny's granddad said: "Me and my eldest son both went for the tests and we both had the right blood.

"In another 10-15 years Penny may need another transplant and of course it will have to be him. We need him to be fit, so obviously granddad stepped in."

'Tough cookie'

Mr Powell said: "At the moment I'm probably 80%," he said. "I've had no ill effects at all. In fact, I don't feel any different.

"As soon as Penny woke up, she was a different person. It's made a complete difference to her life which is fantastic."

Mrs Powell said the family has been through some "very stressful" times, "but at the moment you wouldn't know".

"Penny's babbling away, she's got a bit of an attitude going- she's a tough cookie.

"Before, life was really on hold, we were always worrying. Now we can start her life really."