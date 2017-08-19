Police identify River Avon body found seven days ago

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in the river at Eckington on 12 August

Police say they have managed to identify a man a week after recovering his body from the River Avon.

The body was recovered near K52 lock in Pershore, Worcestershire, on 12 August.

Officers appealed for help after being unable to confirm who he was or trace his relatives.

They have since received a number of calls and the man has been identified as a 66-year-old from Pershore. His death is not suspicious, police said.

His next of kin have now been informed.