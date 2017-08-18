Body found six days ago in River Avon still not identified

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in the river at Eckington

Almost a week after a man's body was pulled from the River Avon in Worcestershire, police are still trying to identify him.

The man, described as white and probably aged between 60 and 70 years old, was recovered near K52 lock in Pershore on Saturday morning.

Despite efforts by West Mercia Police, officers said they had so far been unable to trace any relatives.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

More updates on this story

Supt Kevin Purcell said: "It's unusual for us to have been unable to identify someone but sadly, despite numerous inquiries, we haven't been able to thus far for this man."

He said the man, of slim to medium build with grey receding shoulder-length hair, had no distinguishing marks such as scars or tattoos or any jewellery or possessions on him when he was found.

"We are hoping that by releasing his description to the public it will encourage people to take the time to think about family, friends or neighbours who may fit the description and who have not been seen in recent days."

The man was wearing a dark coloured fleece top, a navy T-shirt, blue denim jeans and white trainers.