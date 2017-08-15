False claim 'Lotto Gran' dies at Worcester home, aged 49

Image caption Susanne Hinte had said the claim had been an honest mistake

A woman who became famous by claiming a possible £33m winning lottery ticket was ruined in the wash has died.

Susanne Hinte, 49, who was called 'Lotto Gran' by the media over the claim last January, was found on the floor of her Worcester home on Monday.

Ms Hinte had told the BBC it had been an honest mistake and the media attention led to a "life of misery".

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to "reports of a woman in cardiac arrest". She died at the scene.

Ms Hinte's daughter Natasha told the BBC the cause of death had not been confirmed and a post-mortem examination would take place.

For more on this story

An ambulance and paramedic officer were called to the property in Borrowdale Drive at 17:35 BST, an ambulance service spokesman said.

"Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent on arrival at the scene that nothing could be done to save the patient and she was confirmed deceased," he said.

Image caption The draw on 9 January led to half a record £66m Lotto jackpot going unclaimed

National Lottery organiser Camelot put out an appeal to find the owner of a winning ticket after half a record £66m Lotto jackpot on 9 January, 2016, went unclaimed. It later said hundreds of people had come forward.

Among them was Ms Hinte who said the ticket was in her jeans pocket when she washed them.

She later told the BBC, although she was almost certain it was for a previous draw, doubt began to creep in and she sent the ticket to Camelot.

But when the real winner was announced she was branded a liar, adding the fallout was "horrendous".

"I wanted to be dead because I couldn't understand why all of a sudden I was hated by so many people. But what for? I didn't do anything wrong," she said.

West Mercia Police said her death "is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner".