Women attacked in Kidderminster by rapist on licence

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Ashley Shuck carried out the attacks after being released from prison on licence for a rape in 2012

A convicted rapist attacked two women a month after being released from prison on licence.

Ashley Shuck, 24, from Worcester, sexually assaulted the women, aged 28 and 77, in Kidderminster in June.

His 77-year-old victim was forced to drive around for two hours after she was raped, police said.

Shuck had been released on licence a month earlier after being convicted in 2012 of raping an 18-year-old woman.

He was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 10 and a half years.

A serious case review will be carried out and the case has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

See more stories from across Herefordshire and Worcestershire here

West Mercia Police said two women reported the attacks on 18 June.

The force said Shuck's younger victim was sexually assaulted early that morning at her friend's home in the Worcestershire town.

The other woman was raped at her home later that morning and forced to drive around the county afterwards.

Police said Shuck was first convicted of rape at Worcester Crown Court on 19 March 2012 and sentenced to eight years in prison on 19 September 2012.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Moore, of West Mercia Police, said: "Following his release from prison in May 2017, Ashley Shuck was managed through multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA).

"The Strategic Management Board for West Mercia MAPPA has now commissioned a mandatory multi-agency serious case review to examine the offender management of Ashley Shuck."

Shuck, of Ombersley Road, was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.

He had previously admitted two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of kidnap.

He will be placed on the sex offenders register for life and has been made the subject of a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.