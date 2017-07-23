HMP Hewell: Security teams dealing with 'ongoing incident'

Image copyright Google Image caption HMP Hewell has about 1,000 adult male prisoners at its closed site

Specially-trained prison security teams are dealing with an "ongoing incident" at HMP Hewell.

Tornado squads, which are equipped to deal with riots, have been sent to the prison near Redditch in Worcestershire.

It is understood a handful of prisoners were attempting to cause damage to a wing.

The Prison Service said a "small number" of inmates at the category B jail were involved in the disturbance late on Saturday night.

Men shouting and swearing, as well as banging and dogs' barking, could be heard coming from the prison.

Tornado squads arrived at the site in unmarked vans using blue lights and sirens at about 19:30 BST.

'Serious concern'

HMP Hewell, which opened in its current form in 2008, is made up of six wings.

The main site is surrounded by farmland and houses about 1,000 inmates - including some category A remand prisoners.

In an inspection report published in January, Hewell was described as "a prison with many challenges and areas of serious concern".

Peter Clarke, chief inspector of prisons, said the "main concerns at the closed site were regarding issues of safety and respect".

He said levels of violence were "far too high", communal areas "dirty" and many cells over-crowded, with some described as "filthy".

'Extra jail time'

A Prison Service spokesman said: "We are currently managing an ongoing incident on a wing at HMP Hewell.

"A small number of prisoners are involved and there is no risk to the public."

He added: "We are absolutely clear that offenders who behave in this way will be punished and face spending extra time behind bars."