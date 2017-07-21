Plans for new Worcester City FC ground rejected

Image caption Stadium plans have previously been drawn up

Plans for a new ground for Worcester City FC have been rejected.

Five Conservative city councillors voted not to grant planning permission for a 4,400-capacity stadium near Perdiswell Leisure Centre.

Many Tory councillors said having a community sports ground was crafty wording for what in effect would be a football ground with very little use for the public.

The club's supporters trust has vowed to appeal against the decision.

Read more news for Herefordshire and Worcestershire

Planning officers had recommended proposals for approval.

At a meeting last month, councillors voting against argued the stadium would have a significant impact on the green space of a park and on the local community.

The application was for a 4,400-capacity stadium which would have an all-weather pitch, floodlights and 82 parking spaces.

Speaking after Thursday's outcome, Rich Widdowson, from the supporters trust, which was behind the plans, said it was "purely a political decision".

He said: "They're picturing Perdiswell as some beautiful haven. It's not. It's a dump.

"We'll be appealing and we will win the appeal, so the council will have a hefty bill at some stage... down the line."

The issue could go to a planning inspector or to a public inquiry.

Council leader Labour's Adrian Gregson warned it could end up costing the taxpayer and the council a lot of money.