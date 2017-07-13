West Mercia firearms PC sacked over false training record

Image copyright Google Image caption PC Stuart Harris was based at Hindlip for nearly four years

A police firearms officer has been dismissed after a misconduct hearing found he did not have the right training to do his job.

PC Stuart Harris, 45, had served nearly four years with West Mercia Police at Hindlip, in Worcestershire.

A public misconduct hearing found PC Harris had altered training records to say he had completed training he had never been on.

The force said his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

'Anonymous tip-off'

The hearing, at Leek Wootton in Warwickshire, heard Mr Harris had joined West Mercia force following a transfer from West Midlands Police.

The force launched an investigation following an anonymous tip-off via Crimestoppers.

The panel heard Mr Harris had completed records falsely claiming he had undergone training on two dates in 2016.

Supt Helena Bennett, head of professional standards, said: "Although the officer had completed his initial training, these continual training sessions are essential for our officers to ensure they are fully competent and up to date with the latest regulations.

"The panel found PC Harris' actions amounted to gross misconduct and breached standards of professional behaviour.

"It is for this reason he was dismissed from West Mercia Police without notice."