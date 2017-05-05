Local election results: Tories hold Worcestershire

Image caption Counting took place at Worcester's Guildhall

The Conservatives have strengthened their political control of Worcestershire.

The Tories added 11 seats and lost one, leaving them with 40 out of 57 after gaining 46.8% of the vote.

Labour has 10 seats after losing two and the Lib Dems have three after winning one and losing one.

County council vice chair June Griffiths collapsed during the count and was taken to hospital. She lost her Alvechurch seat.

It was taken by independent Charlie Hotham in Alvechurch.

Latest reaction from Worcestershire County Council election result

Election 2017: Full results from across England

Four seats have gone to others in total, following the one gain and nine losses.

Health Concern, the independent party formed to protect Kidderminster Hospital, who had Dr Richard Taylor elected in two general elections, lost one of their two seats on the council to the Conservatives.

The Conservative Party's parliamentary candidate for Worcester, Robin Walker, said: "We've won a seat in Claines that we haven't held for 12 years and we've increased our vote in most areas of the city, so that's good to see."

UKIP has lost both of its county councillors in Redditch with Labour also losing two there.

Labour leader of Redditch Borough Council Bill Hartnett said: "(It's been a) really, really tight call. Big county divisions, there's only four divisions in Redditch and we lost marginally on two seats."