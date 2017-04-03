Kian Dale: Parents guilty over baby's bath death in Tenbury Wells
- 3 April 2017
- From the section Hereford & Worcester
The parents of a toddler who drowned in a bath have been found guilty of manslaughter.
Lisa Passey, 28, and her former partner Wayne Dale, 45, left 13-month-old Kian Dale and a two-year-old child alone while the pair entertained a friend, a court heard.
Earlier, Passey told Worcester Crown Court she had been "stupid" to leave Kian unsupervised for 15 minutes.
Passey, from Tenbury Wells, and Dale, will be sentenced on 25 April.