Coffee and brains on menu at Malvern Hills Repair Café

From broken toasters and lamps to laptops, umbrellas and torn clothing - meet the team that will try to fix it.

The volunteers at Malvern Hills Repair Café offer their time and expertise for free to people who would otherwise have thrown away gadgets and belongings which no longer work.

The team meets 11 times a year at The Friends Meeting House in Malvern. There's no charge, but the public's asked for a donation for anything they fix.