Crimestoppers seeks 500th helper in West Mercia

A charity that enables people to report crimes anonymously is seeking its 500th volunteer from the West Mercia Police force area.

A police spokesman said Crimestoppers helped the force make more than 153 arrests in the last year.

Across the UK the charity has around 460 volunteers.

They are now recruiting from Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Worcestershire for people to help with fundraising.

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and should be able to commit to the equivalent of one day a month.

'New ideas'

Pauline Hadley, regional manager, said: "Around one-third of the crime related calls we now receive are made online rather than traditionally by telephone, reflecting an ongoing change in how many people now perceive Crimestoppers and how they can interface with it.

"Similarly, we believe that at least some of those behind the scenes at Crimestoppers should be able to bring new ideas and techniques to a crime-fighting charity that has continued to evolve with the times since its inception 23 years ago.

"Fundraising, marketing and organising events are just some of the ways in which people can help us. We are also looking for a volunteer chair to lead our group."

In Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Worcestershire, 153 people were arrested and 27 of them charged after anonymous calls were made to Crimestoppers between 1 April 2010 and 31 March 2011.