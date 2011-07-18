Fire at mobile home in Ross-on-Wye tackled by crews

The roof of a mobile home has been extensively damaged during a fire in Herefordshire.

Three appliances were sent after the fire service was called about an incident at farmland in Coughton, Ross-on-Wye, at about 0820 BST on Sunday.

The fire was believed to have spread from the flue of a wood burning stove fitted in the mobile home, the Hereford and Worcester service said.

An estimated 40% of the roof was destroyed but nobody was injured.