Fire at mobile home in Ross-on-Wye tackled by crews
- 18 July 2011
- From the section Hereford & Worcester
The roof of a mobile home has been extensively damaged during a fire in Herefordshire.
Three appliances were sent after the fire service was called about an incident at farmland in Coughton, Ross-on-Wye, at about 0820 BST on Sunday.
The fire was believed to have spread from the flue of a wood burning stove fitted in the mobile home, the Hereford and Worcester service said.
An estimated 40% of the roof was destroyed but nobody was injured.