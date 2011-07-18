Private firms asked to run Wolverley school bus service

Private firms are being asked to run a school bus service in Worcestershire to help save the council money.

The county council has announced it will stop subsidising school buses from Sion Hill to Wolverley CofE Secondary School in Kidderminster from September.

It said the move would save the council about £50,000 per year.

Parents said they were worried pupils would cross busy roads if they walked. The council said it hoped a new bus operator could be found by September.

'Listened to views'

Worcestershire County Council said about 30 pupils used the school bus service to travel up to 1.5 miles (2.4km).

The Conservative-run council said the decision to withdraw its subsidies was made as part of a review of its county-wide bus provision.

"We have listened to the views presented since the consultation by the school, some parents and councillors, and are now seeking tenders for the service.

"Subject to the tender price being affordable we will reinstate the service in time for when the schoolchildren start back at school," it added.