Protest over Ross-on-Wye's Chestnuts care home closure

Staff and families of residents at a Herefordshire care home which is due to close due to a rent hike have organised a protest march.

The Chestnuts, in Ross-on-Wye, is home to 24 elderly people and has been run by volunteers as a non-profit charity association for 20 years.

Trustees have said the lease, which is due to expire in September, can only be renewed at more than double the rent.

Volunteers met at the town's Market Square before walking through the town.

The council has said it will work with families to make sure all of the transfers go smoothly.