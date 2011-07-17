Rifles Regiment's Leominster freedom

The Rifles Regiment is being granted the freedom of a Herefordshire town.

Troops will be presented with a Freedom Scroll, which grants them permission to march through the streets of Leominster on all ceremonial occasions.

The regiment is also being given a bronze sculpture of a Ryeland sheep, which has historic links to the town.

The Rifles formed in 2007 from The Royal Gloucestershire, Berkshire, Wiltshire Light Infantry and The Devon & Dorset Light Infantry, among others.