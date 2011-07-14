Detectives reopen 2009 murder of David Currier

The family of a man fatally stabbed in his home leaving his young son alone with the body have made a fresh plea for information.

West Mercia Police is reopening its investigation into the murder of David Currier in his home in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire in February 2009.

His six-year-old son was asleep upstairs at the time, police said.

Mr Currier's sister, Lorraine Nicholls, said his son, now eight, constantly spoke about his father.

The decision to reopen the investigation follows a "cold case" review by the force's major crime review team.

Breaking glass

New information has been released about the circumstances surrounding his death and a £10,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, a spokesman said.

Mr Currier's body was found in his kitchen at 1100 GMT on 7 February 2009.

The 35-year-old had been stabbed in his right thigh.

Police said evidence in the kitchen indicated someone else had been there and there were signs of a forced entry at the front door.

A witness told of hearing the sound of breaking glass coming from the direction of the property during the morning.

Police were also told that four men had been seen standing beside a white transit van on the snow-covered driveway of his home at about 1245 GMT on the same day.

'I love you'

Cannabis plants and cultivation equipment have been found at the property which is one of a number of lines of inquiry detectives were focusing on, the spokesman added.

Ms Nicholls appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

"It's the hardest thing a family could ever go through, losing a brother, son, uncle," she said.

"He's there one day, gone the next without you being able to say 'I love you' or 'sorry' or anything that needed to be said.

"We have lost every chance of that but we think about him every single day.

"Someone out there knows something about the events that night and who the people were who were seen on his drive and I would plead with them to tell the police now."